DHL cargo jet lands in Costa Rica, split in half

San Jose Costa Rica –

A DHL cargo jet skidded off the runway and broke in half while landing at San Jose International Airport on Thursday, shutting down the airport but not injuring the crew.

The fire department said the Boeing 757 had taken off from Juan Santamaria Airport, west of the capital, but decided to return after a hydraulic system malfunction was detected.

Hector Chaves, the director of the Costa Rica Fire Department, said the plane skidded, twisted and broke in two upon landing, leaving its cargo.

“The units were mobilized to remove the pilot and co-pilot,” Chaves said. “Then they applied foam to stop the spill and now they’re working on an earthen dam to keep any fuel from reaching the drainage system.”

Spokesperson for cargo carrier DHL…