DHL cargo plane crashes in Costa Rica; Boeing 757 split in half after slipping off runway at Juan Santamaria Airport

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – A DHL cargo jet skidded off the runway and broke in half while landing at San Jose International Airport on Thursday, shutting down the airport but not injuring the crew.

The fire department said the Boeing 757 had taken off from Juan Santamaria Airport, west of the capital, but decided to return after a hydraulic system malfunction was detected.



Costa Rica Fire Department Director Hector Chaves said the plane skidded upon landing, twisted and broke in two, exposing its cargo.

“The units were mobilized to remove the pilot and co-pilot,” Chaves said. “Then they applied foam to stop the spill and now they’re working on an earthen dam to keep any fuel from reaching the drainage system.”

A spokesman for cargo carrier DHL said both pilots were not harmed, but one…