DHL Cargo Plane Crashes Lands at Costa Rica Airport

A cargo plane operated by the logistics company DHL has made an emergency landing at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria International Airport.

A Boeing 757-200 cargo plane skidded off the runway, broke its tail, and landed in an adjacent meadow after a crash landing, Reuters reported,

After the accident, DHL stated that there was no physical harm to the plane’s crew. However, one of them is being medically examined as a precaution.

Reuters said images from La Nacion, a local newspaper, showed the plane being covered with fire-fighting foam.

Luis Miranda Muoz, deputy director of the Costa Rica Civil Aviation Authority, said the plane was traveling to Guatemala. However, he requested an emergency landing…