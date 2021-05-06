Dhoni made a promise to the players, said – Ranchi will return only after sending each player home

Sports desk. Friends, tell you that BCCI has postponed IPL 2021 due to Corona, after which the players’ homecoming continues. MS Dhoni wants all the players to reach their home well. Please tell that MS Dhoni has promised all his colleagues that he will be the last person, who will catch a flight going home. This means that first they will send every member of the team home, only then they will fly to their home in Ranchi.

According to friends, let us tell you that Dhoni said that sending foreign players home safely is his first priority. After that he will send Indian players home from Delhi. CSK’s team is currently in Delhi. Friends, in a virtual meeting with all the players of CSK, Dhoni told all these things.

Friends, tell you that a member of CSK told “The Indian Express” that Mahi Bhai has said that he will be the last member to leave the team hotel. They want foreign players to go to their homes first. Friends, Indian cricketer after that. They will take flight only when all reach their homes safely.