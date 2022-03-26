Dhoni’s 50 in vain as Chennai lose to Kolkata in IPL opener

MUMBAI (AFP) – Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 38-ball 50 as his team Chennai Super Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in the first match of the IPL on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Dhoni, who handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday, took the bat in Mumbai to put Chennai at 131-5 at 61-5.

Kolkata chased down their target in 18.3 overs unbeaten on 20 from new captain Shreyas Iyer at the start of the Indian Premier League.

Ajinkya Rahane top scored with 44 runs. Fast bowler Dwayne Bravo took three wickets to equalize Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga.