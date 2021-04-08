LATEST

Dhoni’s Last IPL? CSK Official Gives Big Statement – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Dhoni's last IPL? CSK official gives big statement
Dhoni's last IPL? CSK official gives big statement
Dhoni’s last IPL? CSK official gives big statement
Dhoni's last IPL? CSK official gives big statement
Dhoni’s last IPL? CSK official gives big statement

Dhoni’s last IPL? CSK official gives a big statement: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be seen spreading his flames in the 14th season of ipl. But will this be Dhoni’s last IPL? This big question has been answered by Chennai Super Kings CEO Kashi Viswanathan.

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15 last year. Dhoni’s focus has been on the Indian Premier League (IPL) since he retired from international cricket. He will be seen spreading his flames in the 14th season of ipl. But will this be Dhoni’s last IPL? This big question has been answered by Chennai Super Kings CEO Kashi Viswanathan.

He feels this will not be Dhoni’s last IPL. In an interview to the Indian Express, Kashi Viswanathan said, ‘Look, I don’t think this is his last IPL. That’s my personal idea. We’re not looking at anyone else ahead of Dhoni.’

CSK’s performance last season was poor. Did Dhoni give any instructions to the players after the tournament? On this question Kashi Viswanathan said, ‘No. Some of our key players last season were not part of the team. Two players had to be corona. These things are not in our hands. The team is now in good shape. Players have been practising in the nets for the past 15-20 days. We rely on our process which has been good so far. The captain has clearly told the players that you have to do the process well and when it is right, the result will also be seen.’

Dhoni has been associated with Chennai Super Kings since 2008. CSK have won the IPL title thrice under Dhoni’s captaincy. Dhoni looks in great form ahead of the start of the 14th season of ipl. He’s putting long shots in the nets. He also batted well in the practice match on Wednesday. He also showed his mettle in keeping.

Chennai will play their first match of the IPL season on April 10. He will face Delhi Capitals at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Contents hide
1 CSK performs under Dhoni’s captaincy
1.1 ‘Continuity and loyalty are also one thing’
2 Related

CSK performs under Dhoni’s captaincy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has captained csk in a total of 197 matches, winning 119 and losing 76 matches. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK have reached the IPL final 8 times. The 2020 season was the worst for him. It was for the first time that she could not cross the league stage. Despite this, CSK is confident of Dhoni and is ready to play under his captaincy once again.

‘Continuity and loyalty are also one thing’

Franchise owner N Srinivasan has also responded to why CSK trusts Dhoni. He has said that Dhoni wants to win every match for CSK. Dhoni does what he likes. Another thing… Cricket is played only to win and so is the case with ipl. But continuity and loyalty are also one thing.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
770
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
768
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
758
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
734
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
727
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
658
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
616
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
611
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top