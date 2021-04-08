Dhoni’s Last IPL? CSK Official Gives Big Statement – Tech Kashif

Dhoni’s last IPL? CSK official gives a big statement: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be seen spreading his flames in the 14th season of ipl. But will this be Dhoni’s last IPL? This big question has been answered by Chennai Super Kings CEO Kashi Viswanathan.

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15 last year. Dhoni’s focus has been on the Indian Premier League (IPL) since he retired from international cricket. He will be seen spreading his flames in the 14th season of ipl. But will this be Dhoni’s last IPL? This big question has been answered by Chennai Super Kings CEO Kashi Viswanathan.

He feels this will not be Dhoni’s last IPL. In an interview to the Indian Express, Kashi Viswanathan said, ‘Look, I don’t think this is his last IPL. That’s my personal idea. We’re not looking at anyone else ahead of Dhoni.’

CSK’s performance last season was poor. Did Dhoni give any instructions to the players after the tournament? On this question Kashi Viswanathan said, ‘No. Some of our key players last season were not part of the team. Two players had to be corona. These things are not in our hands. The team is now in good shape. Players have been practising in the nets for the past 15-20 days. We rely on our process which has been good so far. The captain has clearly told the players that you have to do the process well and when it is right, the result will also be seen.’

Dhoni has been associated with Chennai Super Kings since 2008. CSK have won the IPL title thrice under Dhoni’s captaincy. Dhoni looks in great form ahead of the start of the 14th season of ipl. He’s putting long shots in the nets. He also batted well in the practice match on Wednesday. He also showed his mettle in keeping.

Chennai will play their first match of the IPL season on April 10. He will face Delhi Capitals at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK performs under Dhoni’s captaincy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has captained csk in a total of 197 matches, winning 119 and losing 76 matches. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK have reached the IPL final 8 times. The 2020 season was the worst for him. It was for the first time that she could not cross the league stage. Despite this, CSK is confident of Dhoni and is ready to play under his captaincy once again.

‘Continuity and loyalty are also one thing’

Franchise owner N Srinivasan has also responded to why CSK trusts Dhoni. He has said that Dhoni wants to win every match for CSK. Dhoni does what he likes. Another thing… Cricket is played only to win and so is the case with ipl. But continuity and loyalty are also one thing.