Dhruv Tahil, son of Dilip Tahil, arrested in Drugs case

Big news has come about veteran Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil. His son Dhruv Tahil has been arrested by the NCB under recent information. Actually, Dhruv Tahil has been arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case. It is NCB Mumbai which has given complete information in this regard. Indeed, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating drug rackets in Bollywood for a long time.

Anti-Narcotic Cell, Bandra Unit today arrested Dhruv Tahil, son of actor Dalip Tahil, in a drug case. Further investigation is underway: Narcotic Control Bureau, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/u3LCHjTFX1– ANI (@ANI) 5 May, 2021

So far, many people have been arrested under the same investigation. You can tweet Annie on Twitter about the arrest of Dalip Tahil’s son. A tweet told that Bandra unit of an anti-narcotic cell today arrested Dhuv Tahil, son of actor Dalip Tahil. The arrest has been made in a drug case. Further investigation of the case is still going on. This information was given by Narcotics Control Bureau of Mumbai. According to some media reports, Bandra unit of anti-drug cell is questioning Tahil.

Currently, there is an uproar on social media following the arrest of Duleep’s son. Some reports state that Dhruv is accused of purchasing drugs from paddlers. It has also been reported that Dhruv’s name had cropped up in this case after the drug paddler’s WhatsApp chat surfaced. According to some reports, Dhruv has taken it several times between 2019 and 2021. However, all disclosures can now be made only through the NCB.