Dia Mirza advised pregnant women about Covid vaccine

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is pregnant and in the meantime she is also very active on social sites. She keeps posting something new every day. Well soon Diya is going to give birth to her child and she is staying very safe during this Kovid period. Now recently, one of his posts has been covered on social media. Posting this, he explained how pregnant women can protect themselves from corona infection during this phase of Kovid-19.

This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccines currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says that we cannot take these vaccines until the necessary clinical trials are done. https://t.co/eDtccY54Z1

This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccines currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says that we cannot take these vaccines until the necessary diagnostic tests are done.

You can see the actress responded to a tweet discussing the Kovid protocol for pregnant women. In this, he explained that pregnant and lactating women should not take corona vaccine at the moment. She explained on Twitter that ‘she got this advice from her doctor.’ You can see, Diya wrote on Twitter, “This is very important information. Please note that vaccines used in India have not been tested on pregnant and lactating women. My doctor has said that we should avoid taking this vaccine until the medical examination is done. Is completed on pregnant women ”.

Let us also tell you that in the past, Diya had posted a photo of her with Baby Bump on social media, saying that she is pregnant and her house is going to be bright soon. The actress married businessman boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi for the second time in February this year.

