Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile

Seoul, South Korea – North Korea on Thursday conducted its largest-ever test of an intercontinental ballistic missile at sea, according to its neighbors, with the aim of forcing the United States and other adversaries to acknowledge it as a nuclear power. Rehearsed in a pressure campaign. and remove harsh restrictions.

The launch, which spurred North Korea’s weapons testing this year, comes as US and South Korean forces said the country was preparing to fly a new large ICBM first unveiled in October 2020.

South Korea’s military responded with its own ground-launched missiles, a fighter jet and a ship’s live-fire drill, underscoring a resurgence of tensions as nuclear talks remain stagnant. It said it confirms readiness to carry out accuracy…