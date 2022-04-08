Dibo Samuel scrubbed 49 people from Instagram account

Deebo Samuel, in the middle of the first season where he qualified for an extension, scrubbed his Instagram for almost anything 49ers-related. His profile photo, which showed him in a 49ers uniform, is now blank, and there is no photo of him in the 49ers uniform, thanks to the graphic honoring him as a first-team All-Pro. The social media maneuver isn’t reason to believe he’ll be traded or anything, but it’s worth noting.

Samuel is due to cash in after a monster 2021 campaign, where he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, ran for 365 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 carries on his way to his first All-Pro nod. For some reason their contract negotiations were never going to be easy.

First, it is impossible to determine Samuel’s position value…