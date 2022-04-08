Dibo Samuel unfollowed 49 people on Instagram, changed profile picture

In today’s NFL, passive-aggressive social media moves are not uncommon at all. And on Thursday, it was seen that 49ers star Deebo Samuel might be unhappy with his current status.

Pat McAfee revealed that Samuel unfollowed his team on Instagram, something Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did before making it clear that he was not happy with his team during contract extension talks. But when McAfee pointed it out, Samuel removed his profile picture in a San Francisco uniform, leaving the space blank.

Of course, this cannot be everything. But both actions point to Samuel being unhappy with his own lack of contract extension. Samuel is due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023, but he hasn’t come…