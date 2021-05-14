Did Anupam Kher criticize the Modi government, saying – ‘There is more to life than creating an image’

The second wave of corona virus is spreading rapidly in India. Everyone is trying to avoid it, but still millions of people have lost their lives so far. Every state government is still facing criticism from the supply of oxygen to the provision of beds in hospitals.

Now, in the midst of all this, actor Anupam Kher, who has often praised the policies of the Modi government, changed his tone. In a recent interview, actor Anupam Kher said, “In view of the second wave of Kovid, it is necessary to hold the government accountable for what is happening in the country and the public criticism of the authorities is” right in many ways “. It is time for the government to understand that saving lives is more important than creating an image. Let us also tell you that from the oxygen to the bed, there is a ruckus in the whole country. At present, there are about 4,000 deaths from Corona every day and about 4 lakh cases are being received every day.

Talking to a well-known website, Anupam said, ‘The government has failed to handle the health crisis somewhere but it is also wrong for other political parties to take advantage of these flaws. The government needs to face it. Challenge and do something for those who have chosen them. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher referred to the discovery of several bodies in the Ganges and other rivers and said, “Criticism is valid in many cases. No inhumane person will be affected by the corpses flowing in the rivers. But it is not right for other parties to use it for their own benefit. I think as people we should be angry. It is necessary to hold the government responsible for what is happening. Somewhere they have missed. It is time for them to understand that image formation is more important. “