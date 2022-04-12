Did Britney Spears' stereotypes keep her from having kids? The singer we know announces she's pregnant

Britney Spears has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant.

The news comes after the Los Angeles Superior Court in November last year granted a 13-year protection that governed Spears’ life.

The pop singer already has two children, sons Sean Preston and Jaden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She is in a relationship with Sam Asghari since 2016. They got engaged in September.

What were the terms of guardianship?

On 1 February 2008, Spears was involuntarily hired as a custodian, along with her father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew M. Wallet, due to concerns about her mental health.

The conservatory was divided into two parts: one for his property and financial affairs, and the other for him as a person.

It went on till…


