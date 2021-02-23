Did Disney + Hotstar’s Vandavision reveal MCU’s next big villain?

By the end of last week’s episode Vandavision On Disney + Hotstar, we were re-sent to Agnes as Agnes Harkness, a witch who appears to be molesting Wanda. In the comics, Agatha Harkness is a very powerful witch, with no apparent allegiance – to Wanda, whom she consults. Marvel Studios is known to make good people bad and vice versa, so we would not be surprised if Agatha Harkness had bad or bad intentions. But he is not a big villain, we are talking here. No, we’re talking about the demon, Mephisto.

In the seventh episode, we had two characters – Agatha Harkness, Dion, and Monica Rambeau, super heroes. But there have been some subtle Mephisto references to the entire series, not just the final episode. Quick 666 at Stark Toaster Commercial – Mephisto introduced himself to Satan or The Devil (he also created Ghost Rider) as many Marvel characters. Wanda’s children are also a little distant that Mephisto exists in WandaVision, because in the comics, he creates his twins using Mephisto’s essence, even though he didn’t know at the time. There is also a devil caricature inside Agatha’s house; All these clues point us to the demon from hell – Mephisto.

And if Mephisto is actually coming to Phase 4 of the MCU, we expect the villainous character to appear later in Spiderman 3: Home Sequel to Far and in Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness. This is because the demon is known to travel between time and dimensions and we hope to have a hand in handling the situation of the magical team and / or the interim dimensional travel team of the Avengers (at this point, they all are) . We can also see Mephisto in Thor: Love and Thunder – if Muffisto is the next main villain in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

And with Monica also slowly gaining powers, and being able to watch her various “spectrums” of light, we think he will be part of the aforementioned superhero movies; Superheroes are most likely in the form of photons or spectrums – both of which are Monica’s alter-ego in the comics. For now, there are still two episodes to come before WandVision is completed, and a lot of story to be told.

Seven episodes of WandaVision are currently airing on Disney + Hotstar. Eight episodes will take place on 26 February 2021.