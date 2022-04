Singer Ed Sheeran was sued by two artists for too close resemblance to one of his songs. The British justice has given its verdict.

Ed Sheeran. © BelgaImage

British pop star Ed Sheeran didn’t steal his mega hit your size, one of the most listened to titles in the world, concluded the High Court in London on Wednesday dismissed the two songwriters who confiscated it. Ed Sheeran, 31, didn’t copy. neither intentionally nor unintentionally”part of the melody of the song oh why Judge Antony Zacaroli, underlined by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, for their planetary hits.

