Did Elite Season 5 Kill This Major Character? (spoilers)

One of Netflix’s most dramatic shows is back for a fifth season, and fans are in for a really intense binge-watching season with it! Aristocrat class Season 5 begins where Season 4 left off after the death of Armando (Andrés Valencoso), and as you’d expect, a new mystery is waiting to be solved. The premiere episode teases another death potentially to come, and viewers will be shocked to learn who it is.

It doesn’t take long for the flash-forward to show who the man at the bottom of the pool is facing, bleeding from his head. But of course, with shows like Aristocrat classWe never know till the end what the truth is. and in the case of Aristocrat class Even after Season 5, Finale, there are many questions. If you’re here to find out who the person lying down is in front of…