Did Genshin Impact just find its biggest competitor?

Hypergryph is a Chinese publisher with big ambitions and makes it known with Arknights Endfield, a free mobile and PC game that has just been unveiled through two videos. Of course, we can’t help but think of a certain Genshin Impact.

You may have missed it, most Arknights had already distinguished itself on Android and iOS in 2020 : it was a tower defense set in a futuristic and post-apocalytpic universe, with a rather elaborate universe. We then embodied the “Doctor”, waking up with amnesia and trying to understand the why and how.

Two years later, Chinese publisher Hypergryph resuscitates this new franchise and therefore unveils Arknights Endfielda brand new title with much greater ambitions since it will be a “Real-time RPG with strategy mechanics”. With a large dose of adventure and a graphic style that is reminiscent of a certain Genshin ImpactHypergryph also seems to want his share of the cake after the success of the famous gacha… and he seems to be working hard to achieve his goal.

A synopsis and already two videos for Arknights Enfield

Aknights Endfield will therefore offer a great adventure on an extraterrestrial planet, which we are told is vast and full of various and varied missions. A first pitch is given to us, which is as follows:

Endfield’s story begins on a planet called Talos-II, a dangerous place that will take players on exciting and varied missions. Vast wild lands and desert territories extend beyond the area that the “Base Camp” settlements have had the opportunity to roam and inspect. Thus, players will have to explore this wild world alongside Endfield Industries operators to discover the mysteries and secrets hidden in the abandoned ruins.

To go hand in hand, the firm has already unveiled two videos. The first is the presentation trailer, in CGI (therefore not in real time, but in synthetic images) and which sets the context with an attractive staging; the second directly presents a small sequence of gameplaywith platform components.

Note that Arknights will also be adapted as an anime: in short, we should hear about this new license in the future and we will keep you posted on its progress.