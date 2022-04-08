Did he go in or not? The play with which Solari performed Colo Colo. almost scored for

Colo Colo had a great start at the Copa Libertadores. When 20 minutes of the first half were not over, Gustavo Quinteros’ squad already had three chances against Fortaleza.

The most obvious play was by Pablo Solari. The striker received the ball from the left side and fired a shot with great force. the archer lost, but Marcelo Benvenuto avoided at first.

The Brazilian defender, who was located inside the goal, He managed to keep his head on the line and cleared it just before the ball went inside (visual).

Colo Colo players claimed and asked for the goal, but the line judge’s position was good, The referee dismissed the guest’s concerns and play continued.