Did James Charles groom minors? Twitter users react to his video – Film Daily

James Charles is like a cockroach. People keep trying to cancel him, end his career, or get anyone to do anything about his shady behavior, but he keeps popping up over & over again. Nothing can kill him, not even with people trying to make sure his career has been nuked once & for all on Twitter. He even admitted to messaging underage boys, which is creepy AF, and nothing has happened.

Seriously, can no one open some kind of investigation in James Charles? Can Twitter finally be rid of him once & for all? He admitted to messaging underage boys and nothing? No word of an investigation? Because that is highly suspicious! Possibly illegal depending on what happened! Like, yikes world, why can’t you actually do something right for once.

Anyway, James Charles tried to explain the situation in a video. Instead, the vast majority of people are even angrier at him and want something to be done. So here is a collection of people on Twitter who want James Charles held to some kind of account.

Since james charles is trending, now is a great time to repost this. #jamescharlesisapredator #dualipa pic.twitter.com/3JK2MbqD7t — 😏 (18+) (@makemyownwaves) April 1, 2021

I’m really bothered by this James Charles shit, as are many. Why are there 99k likes on the video? Why are we accepting this? He’s admitted to illegal things. Am I crazy?? He does not deserve to keep profiting off social media and risk harming other minors. – ᴹᴱᴳᴬᴺ (@pastelhour) April 1, 2021

James Charles blatantly lied in his new “holding myself accountable” video. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/UnPk0A2fAV — Sam Ⓥ (@samanthakellii) April 1, 2021

I’m actually disgusted at the like to dislike ratio on James Charles’ “holding myself accountable” video. The comments are full of “We love you. Everyone makes mistakes.” BEING A PEDO IS NOT A MISTAKE IT’S A CRIME.#jamescharles pic.twitter.com/50YxaIcZmk — My left toenail (@practicallyoof) April 1, 2021

AUSTIN JONES: JAMES CHARLES:

*sexts minors, *sexts minors,

10 years in prison* is desperate* pic.twitter.com/0HJXqFf7Mt — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 1, 2021

James Charles claims he’s “desperate” as an excuse for sexting with minors. I think the truth is more insidious and something he could never admit publicly, that he likes young boys. At this point the police need to be involved and there isn’t really much more to say about it. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) April 1, 2021

Summary of @jamescharles‘s “apology” video. -Starts off by victim blaming.

-Admits he is “desperate”.

-Says he /finally/ realizes he needs to approach “dating” differently.

-Blaming his actions on straight men. All I hear is excuses & victim blaming. Don’t forgive him. pic.twitter.com/lbvwPDCFoi – 𝓁𝑒𝓋✨ (@sadiearobens) April 1, 2021

James Charles saying he’s been talking and soliciting nudes from minors because he’s “desperate to be in a relationship” is one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever heard – case (@casjerome) April 1, 2021

if Shane Dawson made that same apology as James Charles, you guys would demolish him. KEEP THE SAME ENERGY! WE SHOULDN’T EVEN HAVE TO REMIND YOU – sara (@ s4r4k4te) April 1, 2021

James Charles confessing to grooming minors while passing it off as “desperation”, while also gaslighting the boys that he groomed? In 2021 the trash takes itself out ✨ #jamescharles pic.twitter.com/bAdddDHpmA — Alex ✨ (@alexhaywood_) April 2, 2021

