Did John McPhee make his net worth with money laundering? – TMT Daily

If you have a computer, you know the name McAfee. This is the security software that comes with your PC. And even if you get a different software system, it won’t tell you that it exists with its constant alerts.

Thus, it is no surprise that the founder of the software, John McAfee, has a huge wealth. However, it may not have come solely from McAfee’s security mechanisms or legal methods. The US government indicted John McPhee for tax evasion and securities fraud after allegedly being part of a “pump-and-dump” cryptocurrency investment scam.

While John McAfee is in Spain to fight his extradition to the US, we’re going to take a look at the world’s most familiar cyber security system builder and what its net worth may be – with or without a scam.

Rise of McPhee

John McAfee was born in England in 1945 to a US Air Force pilot and an English mother. He was raised in Virginia and earned a degree in mathematics in 1967. Money, Inc. He worked as a programmer for NASA and taught classes. He founded McAfee & Associates in 1987, but sold his shares and resigned in 1994 Money Inc., That’s why he Did not get a big purchase When Intel bought McAfee in 2010.

After starting several business ventures, John McAfee attained a huge net worth of $ 100 million, including a $ 25 million home in Colorado, another home in Hawaii, and a jet plane.

McAfee Net Worth

If John McAfee built this universally installed software, it must be Rolling in the dough till today, right? You may be surprised to know that this is far from the case.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John McAfee is only $ 4 million. He used to be worth $ 100 million, but as Celebrity Net Worth explained, a series of bad investments made his net worth a little over $ 100 million after the 2008 recession.

In particular, John McAfee made a series of bad investments, including a large wager on Lehman Brothers, which caused his net worth to crash and burn.

pump and dump

Get your mind out of the drain – it’s more G-rated than it sounds! a Pump and dump is an illegal scam To artificially inflate the stock price through false or misleading claims, then use those shares to sell at inflated prices. And according to the US government, John McAfee did little to boost his net worth.

As alleged, McAfee and Watson used social media to scuttle an old-fashioned pump and dump scheme that earned them nearly two million dollars, the FBI disclosed in the indictment allegations against John McAfee Having said that. With this plan, McAfee’s total assets grew to about $ 2 million.

Investigators pursued the plan between 2017-2018, where John McAfee told his followers on Twitter and various social media platforms about several different types of cryptocurrency. After selling the cryptocurrency, their price will drop according to a lawsuit filed against McAfee.

“apart from this [McAfee and his associates] Reportedly used Same social media platform In order to promote the sale of digital tokens on behalf of ICO (Initial Coin Offering) issuers without disclosing the compensation that investors were receiving for acquiring these securities on behalf of the ICO, the FBI detailed As explained, the ICO plan has brought him net up to $ 13 million.

first time?

This said, this is also not the first time John McAfee is on the wrong side of the law. Money Inc. Elaborate McAfee is famous for believing that taxes are illegal, so he moved to Belize to avoid them after selling his property for “money on the dollar” according to Celebrity Net Worth. He cited his $ 25 million home being sold for a fraction of its value under John McAfee’s fortune.

And while it is not illegal to reduce your net worth, it is incredibly illegal to manufacture drugs. In 2012, the Gang Suppression Unit of the Belizean Police Department raided John McAfee’s home and charged him Illegal drug manufacturing And weapon possession. However, he later released him without any charges.

However Belize was not done with John McPhee. Celebrity net worth explained that he was a person of interest in a murder investigation after his neighbor, American expatriate Gregory Vishal Faul, was found injured by gunfire. John McPhee tried to seek asylum in Guatemala but was refused. He was again arrested in December 2012 and reportedly Had three heart attacks Back to america

In 2015, he was arrested in Tennessee for DUI and possessing a weapon while drunk. He was killed in 2018 with a wrongful death lawsuit regarding Ful’s murder. Finally, in 2019, John McAfee was convicted for tax evasion. Later, it was revealed that he was living on a boat in international waters to dodge taxes.

With such a tornado story, there is bound to be more news about John McPhee soon. Keep watching, and tell us in the comments whether this is the biggest true crime bust you’ve heard about!

