Julian Lennon once vowed to never sing his late father’s song, Imagine.

He broke that promise on April 9, 2022, for an important cause.

2 Julian Lennon performs his late father’s song Imagine for the first time in public

Did Julian Lennon Sing Imagine?

On Saturday, April 9, Julian Lennon, 59, joined Global Citizen as he raised money for Ukraine.

The international organization created a social media rally to support its Stand Up for Ukraine Campaign,

Julian was accompanied by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.

in the description of Youtube videoJulian wrote:

“The war on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy …

“As a human being, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most important way. So today, for the first time, I publicly performed my dad…