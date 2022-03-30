Did lasers prevent Salah from scoring crucial penalty vs Senegal?

The upcoming FIFA World Cup will see the presence of football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi trying to win the trophy before hanging up their boots. However, one star who will be missing the biggest football spectacle in the gulf nation will be Egypt’s, Mohammad Salah. The Egypt vs Senegal World Cup qualifiers match saw AFCON champions Senegal edge out Egypt on penalties yet again to book their tickets for Qatar. Besides the nail-biting finish, the match will be remembered for Mohamed Salah missing the penalty but not before he was been hit with laser lights.

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Did Laser lights affect Mohamed Salah from scoring a penalty against Senegal?

An own goal from Saliou Ciss had given Egypt the advantage on home soil in the first leg,…