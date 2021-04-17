Did Madison LeCroy break up Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez? – Film TMT

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have formally parted methods in splitsville, however might current rumors swirling with Madison LeCroy have something to do with this? Very lately, it was revealed that the Southern Allure star admitted that she and Alex Rodriguez have been speaking with each other, though Rodriguez himself denied it.

May these rumors be what despatched the couple overboard? Discover out the main points of this messy love triangle between Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Madison LeCroy right here.

The place all of it started

Again in February, Madison LeCroy was caught with some juicy scandals when rumors started to swirl on her Bravo sequence’ reunion episode that the Southern Allure star had been maintaining in contact with a sure unnamed well-known baseball participant. Finally, folks linked the dots and realized the unnamed ball participant was no apart from Alex Rodriguez, and that the 2 had been FaceTiming sometimes.

Madison LeCroy ended up admitting to Andy Cohen in regards to the unnamed man that “He contacted me, and sure, we DM’ed, however apart from that there was nothing … I’ve by no means seen him [or] touched him”. Cohen had even emphasised: “I ought to say, a really well-known, married ex-MLB participant”, which gave Twitter all they wanted to know on who this thriller athlete actually was.

Throughout this time, a supply that was near Alex Rodriguez spoke out in opposition to these rumors, telling the New York Submit again in February that “he doesn’t know this girl”. The insider supply added: “Look, does this imply he didn’t DM her and appreciated a photograph or two? I assume not, however he doesn’t know her — and he positively didn’t hook up together with her.”

Afterward, Madison Lecroy once more emphasised that whereas she had exchanged a couple of messages with Alex Rodriguez, Rodriguez by no means outright bodily cheated on Jennifer Lopez together with her. Lecroy expressed to Web page Six that “He’s by no means bodily cheated on his fiancée with me”, and that the 2 had solely “spoken on the telephone”, however have “by no means been bodily . . . by no means had any sort of something. Simply an acquaintance”.

Calling it quits

After rumors started to swirl that the connection between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez was heading in harmful territory, the pair confirmed to At this time on Thursday that they’ve formally determined to name it quits on their relationship. Again in March, the 2 had denied that they broke up and mentioned they have been working issues out in response to the rumors, however it appears the final straw had lastly been pulled.

So might the rumors with Madison LeCroy actually be the trigger for the ending between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez? A supply truly confirmed to Web page Six again in March that “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the explanation they lastly broke up. There have been already issues, however Jennifer was actually embarrassed by it”. Nicely, that appears to clear our questions up.

Within the assertion launched by the couple on Thursday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each shared: “Now we have realized we’re higher as buddies and sit up for remaining so … We are going to proceed to work collectively and assist one another on our shared companies and initiatives. We want the very best for one another and one another’s youngsters.”

In keeping with TMZ, Jennifer Lopez has but to return the $1.8 million engagement ring she obtained from Alex Rodriguez, and the couple haven’t mentioned these issues but. Nevertheless, a supply did affirm that the duo had exchanged “huge quantities of knickknack” throughout their relationship, so it doesn’t appear to be an enormous difficulty for both of them.

When Web page Six requested Madison LecCroy in regards to the information of their break-up on Thursday, the Southern Allure star merely mentioned: “I want them the very best.”