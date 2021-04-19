Did Paul Flores kill Kristin Smart? Find out the newest update to the case – Film TMT

After twenty years of looking out & hypothesis, the case of Kristin Sensible has a suspect. Two, in actual fact. Police arrested Sensible’s former classmate Paul Flores for homicide and arrested Flores’s father Ruben as an adjunct.

Kristin Sensible went lacking almost twenty-five years in the past when she was a scholar at California Polytechnic State College. Her physique nonetheless hasn’t been positioned, however in keeping with San Luis Obispo Sheriff Ian Parkinson, the search isn’t over but.

“I’ve spoken to the Sensible household quite a few occasions, together with this morning, in actual fact twice at the moment. I feel they’re feeling a little bit of reduction, however as you may think about till we return Kristin to them this isn’t over. Now we have dedicated to them that we aren’t going to cease till Kristin has been recovered, it doesn’t matter what the price”, Parkinson informed the press.

In keeping with SF Gate, Paul Flores has been the one suspect within the disappearance of Kristin Sensible because the case opened, main us to ask: why arrest Flores now? Let’s delve into this chilly case that’s now turned sizzling.

Kristin Sensible’s disappearance

On Memorial Day 1996, at 2:00 a.m., nineteen-year-old freshman Kristin Sensible headed again to her dorm after attending a frat occasion with three different college students. Considered one of them was Paul Flores, who informed police he dropped Sensible off on the nook of Grand Avenue & Perimeter Highway.

Except for being the final particular person to see Kristin Sensible, there have been different particulars from that night time that made Paul Flores an individual of curiosity in Sensible’s disappearance. First, the police report detailed he had a black eye when he was questioned about Sensible’s whereabouts. His story of how he obtained the again eye modified from a basketball recreation to fixing his automotive. Later, he refused to speak to authorities additional.

Regardless of no exhausting proof current in Kristin Sensible’s disappearance, her dad and mom continued to go looking the campus for his or her daughter – or for any proof of what occurred to her. They, nonetheless, suspected Paul Flores, who mentioned he noticed their daughter dwelling safely, however she by no means made it again to her room.

“It’s been like having an open wound and having somebody frequently pouring salt in it”, Denise Sensible informed SF Gate in 1998, over a yr after her daughter’s disappearance. “Having a lacking little one is simply not one thing that will get higher over time. It’s one other dimension, and it simply can’t heal”, she mentioned tearfully.

Kristin Sensible’s dad and mom tried to get proof out of Paul Flores, however he refused to speak to them, ceaselessly altering his job & whereabouts seemingly to evade them. Sensible’s dad and mom then sued him for wrongful demise, however he invoked the Fifth modification, the U.S. Constitutional proper to not incriminate oneself, and the case was dropped.

New proof

In April 2020, police obtained a search warrant for a Los Angeles residence of Paul Flores for “particular objects of proof” associated to Kristin Sensible’s disappearance. In addition they obtained warrants to wiretap Paul Flores’s cellphone and examine his textual content messages. Older proof would even be reevaluated with new DNA expertise.

Nevertheless, particulars on what proof they had been searching for had been saved below wraps. “I can inform you, sadly, the search warrants are sealed, which implies I can not focus on what proof was discovered”, Ian Parkinson defined to the media.

Regardless of the unclear nature of the proof, inside sources informed SF Gate the “partitions had been closing in” on Paul Flores, and so they had over three terabytes of information to ship to the district legal professional on the case.

This additionally wasn’t Paul Flores’s first brush with the regulation in 2021. In February, he was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, which is a felony itself in California. The felony was for a DUI cost unrelated to Kristin Sensible’s disappearance. It’s unclear if police secured new proof in opposition to Flores whereas he was in lockup earlier this yr.