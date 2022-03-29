‘Did Sachin Tendulkar, Me, Or Gambhir Hit Such ‘Cheeky Shots?’ Virender Sehwag Criticizes Gill’s Batting, After A Three-Ball Duck

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has criticized Shubman Gill after it’s was dismissed for a three-ball duck in Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2022 game against Lucknow Super Giants.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Gill recently stated that he had learned some ‘cheeky shots,’ to which Virender Sehwag responded that a batter-like Gill does not need to add anything new to his arsenal.

Gill and Matthew Wade, the Australian wicketkeeper-batsman, opened the innings. In the first over, he attempted to take on Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera but failed to time a pull shot perfectly and was caught at backward point by Krunal Pandya.

Many people were not amused by Gill’s attitude and labelled him “reckless” because GT was seeking a tiny…