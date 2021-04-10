ENTERTAINMENT

Did Seth Rogen let James Franco get away with being an abuser on set? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Did Seth Rogen let James Franco get away with being an abuser on set? – Film Daily

If you were alive in the aughts, you remember the comedy powerhouses that were Seth Rogen and James Franco. Going back to 2000’s TV cult hit Freaks & Geeks, Rogen & Franco would rise to fame through the decade, starring in films like Superbad, Knocked Up, and This Is the End. However, could new allegations mean this is the end for both James Franco and Seth Rogen’s careers?

After Seth Rogen performed a skit with James Franco on Saturday Night Live, after acting and filmmaking with him for years, writer Charlyne Yi called him out on her Instagram three days ago, accusing him of continuing to enable Franco while he allegedly abused women and gaslit his victims.

Without further ado, let’s dive right into how this years-old story resurrected a few days ago and broke the internet now.

Contents hide
1 Disaster artist
2 Enabling
3 Franco’s lawsuit
4 Where’s Seth Rogen?

Disaster artist

Actress & writer Charlene Yi worked with Seth Rogen & James Franco in 2017 on their film The Disaster Artist, which delved into the making of Tommy Wiseau’s infamously so-bad-it’s-legendary movie The Room. Yi played costume designer Safowa Bright-Asare. However, when she heard about Franco’s allegations, she tried to “break her contract” and quit.

Further, Yi told Indiewire that when she brought her concerns over James Franco’s track record to producers, they “minimized” her, saying “Franco being a predator was so last yr [sic] and that he changed… when I literally heard of him abusing new women that week”. Yi further claimed filmmakers offered her a larger part if she stayed, “exactly the opposite of what I wanted”, she added.

Enabling

Three days ago, Charlyne Yi posted on her Instagram about how she was asked to share her survivor story at an event last year since Yi is also a sexual assault survivor, an advocate for sexual assault victims, and an activist for reform when it comes to how women are treated in society after they’re victims of sexual abuse.

Yi detailed that she was asked by a friend to speak at an event Seth Rogen was hosting. Yi told said friend no, citing his continued partnership with James Franco, despite the allegations against him for abusing underage girls. She told her followers she explained to said friend about how Seth Rogen working with Franco in the wake of the allegations canceled out his apparent intentions to help women share their stories.

Then, Yi stated her friend ghosted her. “Waiting for men (esp white men) to show up and do the work”, she concluded her Instagram post.

In an earlier Instagram post, Yi wrote: “Enablers are just as toxic and are abusers too. Disgusted by white men choosing power over protecting children and women from predators. Educate, organize, and dismantle corruption in your circles and in the law.”

Franco’s lawsuit

Last month, James Franco settled a lawsuit with women accusing him of “sexually charged behavior towards female students”, whose lawyers said Franco made an “aggressive effort to position himself as the victim and smear the reputation of the survivors.” The settlement was made for an undisclosed amount.

The lawyers wrote in a brief: “We firmly believe Mr. Franco’s claims to be without merit and we are confident that, as we work through the legal process and hear from numerous other witnesses and survivors, we will achieve full justice for the women who have experienced abuse and exploitation at the hands of Mr. Franco and his associates.”

James Franco’s lawyers fired back, claiming the allegations made by Franco’s victims were baseless. “The salacious allegations in the Complaint have made great tabloid fodder, but like most tabloid stories, they are false and inflammatory, legally baseless, and brought as a class action with the obvious goal of grabbing as much publicity as possible for attention-hungry Plaintiff”, they wrote in a brief.

Where’s Seth Rogen?

Checking Twitter, Seth Rogen hasn’t released a statement on the latest in the James Franco matter yet. The last story he addressed had to do with Emma Watson and their time together working on This Is the End. Rogen clarified allegations that Emma Watson “stormed off the set” in response to sexist elements in the script.

In 2018, Seth Rogen addressed the allegations against James Franco in Vulture, stating: “The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective. I’m friends with these people and I’m a dude. All that combined makes me the last person who should be talking about this . . . There are so many people with real things to contribute to the #MeToo discussion that anything I say is not going to add anything useful.”

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
866
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
828
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
805
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
761
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
674
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
673
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top