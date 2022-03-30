Did Somy Ali call ex-boyfriend Salman Khan 'the Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood?' Former actress tags Aishwarya Rai in cryptic post

Did Somy Ali call ex-boyfriend Salman Khan ‘the Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood?’ Former actress tags Aishwarya Rai in cryptic post

Did Somy Ali call ex-boyfriend Salman Khan ‘the Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood?’ Former actress tags Aishwarya Rai in cryptic post

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Somy Ali has shared a shocking post on her IG
  • She has warned ‘the Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’
  • Is she talking about her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan

Former Bollywood actress Somy Aliwho was in a relationship with superstar Salman Khan has shared a cryptic post online threatening to expose the ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood.’ She even tagged Salman‘s ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Instagram post and spoke about women who have been abused by the actor.

Sharing a silhouette shot from Salman’s old movie, she wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth….


Read Full News