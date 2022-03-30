Did Somy Ali call ex-boyfriend Salman Khan ‘the Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood?’ Former actress tags Aishwarya Rai in cryptic post

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali who was in a relationship with superstar Salman Khan has shared a cryptic post online threatening to expose the ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood.’ She even tagged Salman ‘s ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Instagram post and spoke about women who have been abused by the actor.

Sharing a silhouette shot from Salman’s old movie, she wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth….