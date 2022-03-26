Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a giant Florida amusement ride

Lawyers for his family want to know whether negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.

“This young man, he was athletic and he was big. He had no way of knowing,” said Bob Hilliard, a Texas attorney who represents Tire’s mother, Nekia Dodd.