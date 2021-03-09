Did ‘The Daily Mail’ view Meghan Markle as worse than Kate Middleton? – TMT Daily

This happened, friends. The Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired on Sunday, and the internet has talked a bit more since then. Vanda-who? Is vision for Harry one of Meghan Markle’s pet names? If it is not with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, no one cares.

A lot of tea was drunk during the Oprah interview, some of which were made without thinking. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their reasons for leaving the Royal Family and aired their complaints about how their relationship was perceived by the press. This included the alleged rivalry between Meghan and Kate Middleton – and how UK publications preferred The daily mail Each Duchess was treated differently.

Royal press

One of the disappointments Meghan Markle expressed during the interview with Oprah was with the lack of support she felt from the royal press team. When uk pressed His time came again, All he was told was basically “yes, that’s how it goes, that is for every royal.”

The Duchess of Sussex argues that it is easier to deal with all the bad press when “you also have a press team that goes on record to defend you, especially when they know something is not true.” Meghan Markle told Oprah: “Like it didn’t happen for us, drawing the difference between newspapers” The daily mail He treated his sister-in-law the same as he did to her.

“Kate was called ‘Wait Katie’ waiting to marry William. While I think it was really hard – and I do, I can’t feel the picture that felt – it’s not like that , “Meghan Markle told Oprah.” And if a family member would say comfortably that ‘we all have to deal with something that is rude, rude and racist are not the same. “

favourite sport

By comparison and contrast headlines The daily mail Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle can have a lot of informative experience. Oprah made a distinctive pair of pieces The daily mail Leading with the associated conception of the Duchess. The newspaper celebrated Kate Middleton’s pregnancy in March 2019, and the way she “tenderly” banged her baby.

However, The daily mail There were different words for Meghan Markle and her 2019 pregnancy. The headline reads: “Why can’t Meghan Markle remove her hands from her hands?” Experts deal with the question that is talking to the nation: is it pride, arrogance, acting – or a new age technology? “Man, those experts are sure they had their hands full with such a complex analysis. What happened is it just going to be a tender gesture?”

The daily mail The experience is part of the effort to portray when it comes to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Rift between the duchess It does not really exist according to Meghan Merkle. She told Oprah: “They really want the story of a hero and a villain.” The Duchess then stated that her sister-in-law is “a good person” and added: “If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me . “

Royal pile-up

The daily mail It is not alone when it comes to awkward headlines that depict Meghan Markle where they favored Kate Middleton. For Royal Correspondents Express, the sun, And Mirror Can also be considered guilty. You can imagine Prince Harry many newspapers before finally leaving,Honey, we’re out of here!”.

said that, The daily mail Seems to be the worst criminal ever. In addition to the headlines of Baby Bump, The Duchess in the paper also stated that royal couples who did not spend Christmas with the Queen set up companies and trademarks to protect their brand, and the Duchess lived in fashion, among other topics Huh.

In each title, The daily mail Kate flares at Middleton’s antics and Meghan flashes at Markle. Compare “How Kate went from Darab to Fab!” “Against Meow Markle after my memoir to Megan Markle – we Brits prefer true royalty to fashion royalty.” Both written by the same author, by the way, Sarah Vine, barely within a month of each other.

