Did Tiger Woods Car Crash? See the latest news – TMT Daily

Police have officially obtained a search warrant to retrieve the “black box” from inside Tiger Woods’ luxury SUV, as a judge suspects that probable cause may be a crime. All of this, of course, is in relation to Tiger Woods’ nearly fatal car accident near Los Angeles, California, two weeks ago.

In the crash that occurred on February 23, 2021, Woods spotted his SUV in Rancho Palos Verde, California, a single-vehicle collision that forced first responders to outlast the iconic golfer with the jaws of life. Woods, who suffered multiple leg injuries due to the accident, was the focus of several news reports, as some suspected drugs played a role in the accident, which was given the golfer’s 2017 arrest.

Today under suspicion of careless driving, many are curious if Tiger Woods was at fault for his own accident, one nearly killing him. What can this “black box” reveal, and if proven to be bad, will it officially end the career of this golf legend, even as he recovers from his injuries? Let’s present the entire story based on recent news.

Tiger in the rough

The world was shocked On February 23, 2021, news of Tiger Woods’ car accident, which saw the golfer crash his Genesis GV80 SUV while traveling north along Hawthorne Boulevard.

Woods was immediately transported from the scene of the accident to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where several surgeries were performed on the golfer’s feet, with various types of news outlets reporting multiple “compound fractures.”

Current investigation

The search warrant requested an investigation into Tiger Woods’ vehicle, which does not actually include the term “careless driving”, was addressed as a probable cause by the LA County Sheriff’s Department. This includes the overall damage caused by the specific object killed by the vehicle, the lack of any skid marks, and excessive damage.

while No specific crime was listed On the warrant, it is interesting to note that a judge cannot actually sign a search warrant unless there is a probable cause committed for the actual crime, as was reported TMZ. This meant either the judge himself determined probable cause, or someone within law enforcement discussed the possibility of careless driving with the judge.

The warrant claimed that there was no evidence that Woods was driving under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. “If someone is involved in a traffic collision, we will have to reconstruct the traffic collision, ”reported a sheriff deputy United states today. “If someone did careless driving, if someone was on their cell phone or something like that. If there was no crime, we close the case, and it was a regular traffic collision. “

What is a “black box”?

A “black box” is the generic surname of an EDR, or an event data recorder, installed in many of today’s automobiles to record information related to vehicle accidents.

EDR is often triggered by electronically sensory problems in the engine or sudden changes in wheel speed. These devices are often collected after a vehicle crashes to find out what the car is actually doing before, during and after an accident.

They were Designed to emulate A flight recorder, such as a flight data recorder (FDR) and a cockpit voice recorder (CVR), used after rare aircraft crashes to help determine potential causes and further develop the simplicity behind these devices is.

