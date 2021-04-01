Did Triple H say AEW tried to bully NXT off of Wednesday Nights? | The SportsRush

LATEST

Did Triple H say AEW tried to bully NXT off of Wednesday Nights?

Did Triple H say AEW tried to bully NXT off of Wednesday Nights

The Wednesday Night Wars will come to an end once NXT moves to Tuesday.

With the emergence of AEW, there has been a war going on Wednesday nights. NXT has been around for a while. But the moment they found themselves on Network TV, it was obvious that the shows were going to go head to head wih each other.

The war however, has been rather one sided so far with the Tony Khan led promotion getting the lead most weeks. The competition will soon end with NXT moving to Tuesdays from April 13 onwards. NXT will host its last show next week.

Did Triple H say AEW tried to bully NXT off of Wednesday Nights?

Triple H reportedly addressed the move in a team meeting according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Initial reports claimed that Triple H said AEW tried to bully them off of Wednesday nights.

“There was actually a team meeting before the show tonight about the move to Tuesdays. So, they started out by talking about how six years ago at WrestleMania 31, so that’s San Jose, how the little NXT promotion sold out a show and look how far we’ve come. And they’ve always been on Wednesday nights and then the competition came to their night and tried to bully them.”

“This is the opposite of what they told the talent 18 months ago. Now they have RAW as the lead-in. It used to be in television when you follow the show, not the next night, but anyway. Now that they have RAW as the lead-in everything is going to change.”

Meltzer has now backtracked from his initial report. He took to social media to say two people in the meeting informed him that the bully line was never used.

“In last night’s description of the meeting Paul Levesque had with talent, while the description was largely what was said, two people have said the “bully” line was never said.”

