Did you know these are Shashank Vyas’ favourite Bollywood films?

Actor Shashank Vyas is a Bollywood buff. From flaunting the wall in his home dedicated to the old classics to talking about his love for Indian superhero movies like “Krrish”, he is a true blue Hindi cinema lover. But did you know which is his favourite Bollywood movie?

Well, they are a classic again and have received immense love from the audience nationally and internationally. They are “Sholay” and “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”. Talking about them, Shashank said, “I love ‘Sholay’ not only because I am a big fan of Amitabh Bachachan, but there are also so many reasons that I can just go on. First the story, it was a powerful revenge drama with brilliant performances by Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan. The dialogues in the movie were so impactful and the songs like ‘Yeh Dosti and ‘Mehbooba’ are still a hit.” “The bond that Big B and Dharamendra shared in the movie is still used as an example and friends still refer to each other as Jai and Veeru,” he added.

And what about DDLJ? “What’s not to love in DDLJ? The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, picturesque locations, beautiful songs, an entertaining storyline, and a true family drama. It had everything and that’s why the masses still watch it and the new generation also loves it,” he said. “I love ‘Tujhe dekha toh ye jana’ and I don’t think I will ever get bored of it. Also, the dialogues ‘Bade bade shehron mein…’ and ‘Palat…’, to name some, though they were made in the 90s, it can still be used today or 100 years later,” he added.

On the work front, Shashank will soon be seen in his Bollywood debut “Laila Manju”.