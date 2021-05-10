ENTERTAINMENT

Did you know these are Shashank Vyas’ favourite Bollywood films?

Actor Shashank Vyas is a Bollywood buff. From flaunting the wall in his home dedicated to the old classics to talking about his love for Indian superhero movies like “Krrish”, he is a true blue Hindi cinema lover. But did you know which is his favourite Bollywood movie?

Well, they are a classic again and have received immense love from the audience nationally and internationally. They are “Sholay” and “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”. Talking about them, Shashank said, “I love ‘Sholay’ not only because I am a big fan of Amitabh Bachachan, but there are also so many reasons that I can just go on. First the story, it was a powerful revenge drama with brilliant performances by Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan. The dialogues in the movie were so impactful and the songs like ‘Yeh Dosti and ‘Mehbooba’ are still a hit.” “The bond that Big B and Dharamendra shared in the movie is still used as an example and friends still refer to each other as Jai and Veeru,” he added.

And what about DDLJ? “What’s not to love in DDLJ? The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, picturesque locations, beautiful songs, an entertaining storyline, and a true family drama. It had everything and that’s why the masses still watch it and the new generation also loves it,” he said. “I love ‘Tujhe dekha toh ye jana’ and I don’t think I will ever get bored of it. Also, the dialogues ‘Bade bade shehron mein…’ and ‘Palat…’, to name some, though they were made in the 90s, it can still be used today or 100 years later,” he added.

On the work front, Shashank will soon be seen in his Bollywood debut “Laila Manju”.

Related Items:

Most Popular

73
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top