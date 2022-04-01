Did you miss the northern lights on Wednesday? You might get another chance this week

The aurora borealis made a dazzling display in Manitoba’s skies on Wednesday, and may be back again this week for those who missed them.

Justin Anderson, who runs the Manitoba Aurora and Astronomy Facebook group, said, “The best way to describe it is to be hypnotized. The colors came out – pink, purple, the sky was littered with greens. It was really incredible.”

Anderson lives in Brandon but is at Churchill this week to monitor the sky for the northern lights. However, he says members of his group have produced incredible performances from communities in southern Manitoba as well.

This recent wave of activity in the sky is the result of a flurry of activity from the Sun, spewing magnetic energy and releasing fast-moving particles called coronal…