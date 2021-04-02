“Didn’t Dwyane Wade give Aaron Gordon a 9?”: Shaq hilariously trolls Heat legend for Slam Dunk Contest score after Nuggets star explains why he chose jersey number 50 | The SportsRush

Dwyane Wade asks Aaron Gordon why he chose 50 as his jersey number and Shaq roasts Wade on giving Gordon a 9 in the Slam Dunk Contest.

The NBA trade deadline brought about a bevy of moves this year, with the Denver Nuggets being notably active on March 25th. They have gone all in on utilizing Nikola Jokic’s prime and in order to do so, gave up future picks along with a late first-rounder, RJ Hampton, to acquire Aaron Gordon from another trade deadline active team, the Orlando Magic.

Aaron Gordon has had an interesting career thus far. Lauded as developing into a premier scorer in this league, the former Magic forward could never truly become a lethal secondary, or even tertiary scoring option. He did, however, find his calling on the defensive end of the floor, trying to lock down the opposing team’s best offensive player.

Putting his in-game play to the side, Aaron Gordon found fame through the Slam Dunk Contest. Not having won it a single time, the narrative around him has always been that he was robbed of 2 Dunk Contest championships.

Shaq trolls Dwyane Wade on giving Aaron Gordon a 9

Often classified as a ‘highway robbery’, Aaron Gordon lost to Derrick Jones Jr in last year’s Dunk Contest after Dwyane Wade infamously gave him a 9 on a one of his final dunks.

D-Wade has been trolled for this lapse in judgment for well over a year now, and it finally came to boil when he asked Gordon why he switched up his jersey number to 50 after joining the Nuggets.

“It spoke to me man. You know I got the most 50s in the Dunk Contest.”

A simple answer, yet an obvious jab at D-Wade for giving him a 49 in the Dunk Contest. Shaq decided to pile onto the Dwyane Wade ‘slander’ as he hilariously brought up the fact that Wade gave Gordon a 9 instead of the 10 he deserved. “What did you do, give him a 9?”

Seems as though this meme will follow Dwyane Wade around for a long time as even though it’s been more than year since the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest, people can’t seem to forget his ‘transgressions’ against the Nuggets forward.