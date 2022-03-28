Didn’t Look Up win any Oscars?

Don’t look up (L to R). Jennifer Lawrence as Kate DiBiaski, Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy, and Timothée Chalamet as Yule. Ten million. Nico Tavernis / Netflix © 2021

Netflix is ​​up for some Oscars this year leading the network/streaming services with 27 nominations. part of that number is four don’t look up has received. comedy about climate change Enrollment received For an original screenplay, original score, film editing and writing for Best Picture.

It is certainly interesting that the film did not receive any nominations for directing or acting, especially considering how many amazing actors the film is full of. And Adam McKay isn’t the worst director in the world…