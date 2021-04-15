Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie added to UFC Fight Night event on May 8

A light-weight bout between Diego Ferreira and Gregor Gillespie has been added to UFC on ESPN 24 on Could 8. Though a venue and site have but to be named for the occasion, it’s anticipated that it’ll happen in Las Vegas.

ESPN was the primary to report the information.

The 36-year-old Ferreira is at present ranked No. 12 at 155 kilos, however he’s coming off a split-decision loss to Beneil Dariush. Earlier than that, nonetheless, the Brazilian had received six straight fights. That stretch included victories over Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Jared Gordon, Kyle Nelson, Rustam Khabilov, Mairbek Taisumov, and most notably, former UFC light-weight champion Anthony Pettis.

Gillespie, in the meantime, at present sits at No. 15 within the division, however he hasn’t competed since struggling a brutal knockout loss to Kevin Lee in November 2019. Earlier than shedding to Lee, the 34-year-old Gillespie, a extremely adorned newbie wrestler, was unbeaten in his skilled blended martial arts profession with a report of 13-0. He owns UFC victories over Vinc Pichel and Yancy Medeiros, amongst others.

Most not too long ago, Gillespie, who fights out of Lengthy Island, New York, was scheduled to satisfy Brad Riddell on March 20, however the bout was scrapped the day of as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

The Could 8 UFC Combat Evening occasion is at present set to be headlined by the return of two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, who will tackle surging high contender Cory Sandhagen.

Combat card:

Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw – 135 lbs

Donald Cerrone vs. Diego Sanchez – 170 lbs

Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins – 265 lbs

Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill – 115 lbs

Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal – 170 lbs

Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie – 155 lbs

Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev – 125 lbs

Maurice Greene vs. M. Rogério de Lima – 265 lbs

C. Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris – 170 lbs

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park – 185 lbs

Nikolas Motta Damir Hadzovic – 155 lbs

Mike Trizano vs. Louis Klein – 145 lbs

F. Figueiredo vs. JP Buys – 125 lbs

Michael Henken

Lengthy Island-based sports activities author masking MMA, Boxing, and the New York Jets.