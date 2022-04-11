Diego Schwartzman plays a goat and is in the second round of Montecarlo.

Diego Schwartzman I started off with a hard-won victory Monte Carlo Masters 1000The first major tournament of the European clay court tour that ends in a month and a half Roland Garros.

29-year-old Argentine took more than three hours beat Karen Khachanov, the 24th and former 8th Russian in the world, 6-7(5), 6-3 and 6-3, In a game that meant a mental challenge: El Peck lost his cool after a spike that proved him right but the umpire scored in favor of the Muscovite At the start of the third set.

El Peque, currently 16th in the world, He played for the fifth time against a Russian player and made the record uneven. in previous matches Won the Masters 1000 in Miami 2017 and Vienna 2019While he lost in the Masters 1000…