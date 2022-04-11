Diego Schwartzman reaches second round of Monte Carlo Master 1000 April 2022

Argentina had their hero this morning at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, which is played on a clay court.

El Peck (16) made his debut in the competition against Russian Karen Khachanov (24). The duel lasted over three hours and the 29-year-old tennis player started on the scoreboard but was able to recover and won 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, thus securing the pass. Next step.

In the second round, Schwartzman will face Hungary’s Marten Fuskovics (57), who recently defeated Lloyd Harris (32) of South Africa 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

On the other end, Federico Delboni (35) The Spanish won 6–4, 3–6 and 6–4 against Jaime Munar (78), and would play against German Alexander Zverev (4) in the second round.

In form of Sebastian Bezo (66)Bonaresne is…