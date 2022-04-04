Diego Simeone lets his emotions run wild before Atletico Madrid match – football news

Atletico Madrid beat Alaves 4-1, but the most memorable moment came before the game.
Atletico Madrid could have easily distanced the Alves. This was thanks to two goals from Joao Felix and then two goals from Luis Suarez.
The moment of the match was before kick-off. An impressive minute of silence was observed in honor of the death of Diego Simeone’s father. The Atletico coach could not hold back his tears during the silence.
, Wanda Metropolitano observed a minute’s silence over the death of Carlos Simeone, father of Atletico coach Diego Simeone. #athletics pic.twitter.com/eeVH2n3891— Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) 2 April 2022
