Diego Topa reveals the program Gerardo Rozin created for him before he died

“Gerardo’s departure hit me and I don’t think he even knew how many people loved him, he left so many seeds of love and family”counted on the ball On Mater Live. and expanded: “I was so close to him in his final stages, he texted me last November and told me he wanted to join me”,

gerardo-rosin-video.jpg

“He wanted to do something with me and he knew we could do something together. We started meetings with associate producers and worked out a schedule that you have no idea what it is. He told me before his death. prepared a program for Told to the children’s entertainer.

And about that project he explained: “It’s a beautiful format that we put together and we’re going to continue, the last zoom we had was 20 days before his death. ‘Let’s record, let’s hurry’, he told us; with all of us Were …