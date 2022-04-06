Diego Topa said that he made a program with Gerardo Rozin before his death: “It’s a beautiful format”.

Gerardo Rozin and Diego Topa

“Gerardo’s departure hit me and I don’t think he even knew how many people loved him, he left so much seed of love and family, I was very close to him in his last stages,” he assured. Diego Topa About her relationship with producer Rozin, who died on March 11 at the age of 51.

“He made a lot of my dreams come true,” recalled in conversation with the animator Juan Atchegoyen Feather Mater Live. Furthermore, the child driver explained that his colleague texted him last November because he wanted to meet her. ,I got it, he told me everything that was happening to him, he always asked for reservations, he was always a warrior and he put great love in everything. He told me he wanted to do something with me and he knew we could do something…