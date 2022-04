“It’s a beautiful format that we put together and we’re going to continue, the last Zoom we had was 20 days before his death. ‘Let’s record, let’s hurry,’ he told us; we have it. There was a full budget to record,” the animator said and confirmed that they would continue with it. Project…” We’re going to do it, then you’ll see the stage. It was to do with the boys, with the family, with the music and that’s a small part of that.”

Diego Topa reveals the program Gerardo Rozin left him before he died: “It’s a beautiful format”.