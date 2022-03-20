Diesel Price Hike: Diesel Price Hike For Bulk Buyers By Rs 25 Per Liter – Diesel Price Hike Big Jolt to Bulk Users as OMCs Hike Diesel Rate by Rs 25 per Liter tutd

Diesel Price Hike News: The increase in the rate of crude oil in the international market has not affected the retail customers so far, but the bulk users have suffered a major setback. Oil marketing companies have increased the price of diesel by Rs 25 per liter for bulk users. News agency PTI has given this information in a report quoting sources. However, there is no increase in the rate for retail users at the petrol pump.

so many rates

The price of diesel has reached Rs 115 for bulk users in Delhi. At the same time, diesel is being sold at petrol pumps at the rate of Rs 86.67 per liter. The price of diesel being sold to bulk users in Mumbai has increased to Rs 122.05 per liter, while the price of diesel being sold at petrol pumps is Rs 94.14 per liter.

Know about Bulk Customers

Defense, Railway and Transport Corporation, Power Plant, Cement Plant and Chemical Plant are mainly involved in the bulk customers. Oil marketing companies cater separately to the needs of customers consuming high volumes of oil. Companies make special arrangements for the storage and handling of oil for these customers.

Petrol, diesel rates stable since 136 days

There has been a significant increase in the price of oil and fuel around the world. Despite this, PSU oil companies have not increased the price of petrol and diesel for retail customers since November 4, 2021.

Petrol pump sales increased

The sale of fuel at petrol pumps has increased this month. The reason for this is that bulk users like bus operators and malls are buying fuel from petrol pumps instead of ordering oil directly from oil companies. This has further increased the losses of the retailers.

Considering the option of closing the petrol pump

Three sources directly aware of the matter said that private retailers like Nayara Energy, Jio-bp and Shell have suffered the most. In such a situation, companies are finding a more practical option than to sell petrol, diesel at a constant rate for 136 days.

Reliance took this decision in 2008

Reliance Industries closed its 1,432 petrol pumps across the country in 2008. The reason for this is that the sale of the company had become completely Nil because the company was not able to match the rate of oil being sold by public sector companies at concessional rates. Sources said that this situation may arise once again due to bulk users buying fuel from petrol pumps.