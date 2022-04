A new study shows that an ancient collision at the Moon’s south pole changed the pattern of convection in the lunar system, concentrating a suite of heat-generating elements near the Moon. Those elements played a role in creating the giant lunar mare, visible from Earth. credit: Matt Jones

The face the Moon shows to Earth looks very different from what it hides on its far side. Nearby is dominated by Lunar Mare – the massive, dark remains of ancient lava flows. The crater-pocked far side, on the other hand, is virtually largely devoid of mare characteristics. Why the two sides are so different is one of the Moon’s most enduring mysteries. ,