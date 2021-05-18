Differences between Love (intro love story of riansh)

Hello Guys this is my first fan fiction please support me
So Let’s Start
Vansh Rai Singhania
Always known as VR. A young handsome business tycoon owner of VR enterprise. He loves his family a lot. His family members dadi, two cute sisters, one handsome cousin brother, mom , chachi, dad and chachu are expire (mujhe jyada log pasand nhi isliye mein dino ko maar diya ) ons friend ( reveal in story) one bff angre. He is very caring towards his family but for the world angry dangerous businessman
Ridhima khana
She is very sweet lovely girl love his family a lot. She is a successful doctor owner of little life hospital. She is elder daughter of Khanas. She loves her younger sister a lot. She is a very simple girl, bubbly, chirpy girl.
Ishani Rai Singhania
She is sister of vansh Rai singhania. She loves a lot her vansh bhai ( not like show) . She is very lovely girl. She secretly love angre and she doesn’t know anything about her felling.
He is Rai Singhania
She is handicapped from 2 years. She loves his family a lot
Aryan Rai Singhania
He is handsome boy love flirting with girls. He loves his family a lot ( not like show) he is helping her vansh bro on business
Indrani Rai Singhania
Dadi of vansh , siya, ishani and aryan mother in law of anypriya and chancha. She lover her family
Anupriya Rai Singhania
Mother of vansh, siya and ishania badimom of aryan sister of chanchal daughter in law of dadi. Love his family
Chanchal Rai Singhania
Mother of aryan chachi of vansh, siya and ishani. First love is gold and diamond. Lover her family
Regret
He is bodyguard, best friend, crime partner of vansh. Vansh is like her big brother. He had own dective company. He has some felling for ishani
Rohit Khana
He is business tycoon owner of kk enterprise. Father of ridhima and kiara. Loves his daughter a lot.Vansh like her son and vansh is always behave like a son
Kiara Khana
Always known as KK known knows his face expect his family. Daughter of rohit khanna younger sister of ridhima. Love his family a lot. She is handlling her dad business. She loves risk. She love his best friend a lot. She is on America from last 4 year.
Mahir Malhotra
He is handsome businessman( Aap sab soch rhe honge ki yha pe sb handsome hi kya) owner of Malhotra enterprise. Friend of vansh, elder brother karan, son of preeti Malhotra . Her dad has been expire on car accident. He business partner of kk enterprise. Ridhima is like her sister, Kiara is like her daughter. Love his family a lot
Karan khanna
He is a famous cricketor girls mad of his hotness. He is younger brother of mahir. He is best friend of kiara he love teasing, pulling legs of kiara they are childhood best friend.
Preeti malhotra
Mother of mahir, karan . She loves ridhima and Kiara a lot she treat ridhima and Kiara like they are own daughter of her