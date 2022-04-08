by Jake Coyle | The Associated Press

Of all the things that go fast in Michael Bay’s pedal-to-the-metal retro action thriller “Ambulance”—the speedy EMS van, the army of police cars chasing it, Bay’s always swooping down, joshing camera—some Doesn’t go too blurry over the exhibition.

Here Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen), a former Marine, is on a frustrating phone call trying to get insurance approval for his wife’s lifesaving surgery. He is nowhere to be found, with a kiss for his wife (Moses Ingram) and baby son, Will runs across town—this is Los Angeles—to visit his brother, Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal). They haven’t seen each other for a while, but brief flashbacks from their childhood suggest a deep bond. Will tells her that he needs the money. Danny says he…