Diganth Manchale (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Dignath Manchale (also known as Diganath) is an actor of Kannada cinema and a former model. He is sometimes referred as Doodhpedha by his fans regarding his famous role. He is known for films like Manasaare (2009), Pancharangi (2010), Wedding Pullav (2015).

Birth & Family

Diganth Manchale was born on 28 December 1983 in Sagara, Karnataka, India. His father’s name is Krishnamurthy, is a professor, and his mother’s name is Mallika. He has an older brother named Akash Manchale. He studied at Seva Bharathi School, Karnataka Government High School, Thirthahalli, Karnataka, and graduated from Tunga Mahavidyalaya Thirthahalli, Karnataka, and Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College, Bengaluru. Diganth holds a Bachelor’s Degree in commerce.

Bio

Real Name Diganth manchale Nickname Digi Profession Actor, Model Date of Birth 28 December 1983 Age (as in 2021) 38 Years Birth Place Sagara, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian Home Town Thirthahalli, Karnataka, India Family Mother: Mallika Manchale

Father: Krishnamurthy Manchale

Sister : Not Available

Brother: Akash Manchale (Elder)

Wife : Aindrita Ray ​(m. 2018-Present)

Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Diganth began his acting career in 2006, he played a character by his original name, Diganth, in Kannada’s movie Miss California. His post-2010 career includes successful projects like Manasaare, Pancharangi, Lifeu Ishtene, and Parijatha. He starred in Dev Son of Mudde Gowda by director Indrajith Lankesh in 2012, which received mixed feedback.

He first appeared in Bollywood in Wedding Pullav in 2015. His 2019 release consists of Fortuner. In 2021, he was part of the dramatic action film Yuvarathnaa.

Education Details and More

School Seva Bharathi School, Karnataka

Government High School, Thirthahalli, Karnataka College Tunga Mahavidyalaya Thirthahalli, Karnataka

Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College, Bengaluru Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Film : Miss California (2006; Kannada) Film : Kadala Mage (2006; Tulu) Film : Vaana (2008; Telugu) Film : Wedding Pullav (2015; Hindi) Awards SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)- Kannada (2017)

Filmfare Award for Best Actor-Kannada (2018)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 9″ Feet Weight 75 Kg Body Shape Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Hobbies Gyamming, Travelling and Scuba Driving

Personal Life

Diganth married the actress Anidrita Ray on 12 December 2008, after ten years of relationship.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Girlfriends Aindrita Ray (Actress)

Marriage Date 12 December 2008 Controversies In 2020, Diganth and his wife, taken into custody for consuming drugs. The actor accepted that he used drugs not for recreational purposes but to forget the pain and sorrow he has been through in the last 5 years. Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Diganth Manchale was born and brought up in Karnataka, India. He is originally from Thirthahalli in the Shimoga district of Karnataka.

He won the SIIMA Award for the Romantic Star of South Indian cinema in 2013.

In 2015, Diganth was shooting abroad for a film. During a scene where his co-star had to enact throwing something on his face, the scene turned out to be an accident, making him lose sight in one eye forever. After this incident Diganth gone into depression and started consuming drugs.

He nominated for Filmfare Award for the Best Actor Kannada for Katheyondu Shuruvagide and the Best Supporting Actor for the movie Gaalipata (2009)

In 2021, He was seen in Lord Ram in mythological series Ramyug of MX player.

