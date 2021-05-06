Diganth Manchale (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Diganth Manchale (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More
Dignath Manchale (also known as Diganath) is an actor of Kannada cinema and a former model. He is sometimes referred as Doodhpedha by his fans regarding his famous role. He is known for films like Manasaare (2009), Pancharangi (2010), Wedding Pullav (2015).
Birth & Family
Diganth Manchale was born on 28 December 1983 in Sagara, Karnataka, India. His father’s name is Krishnamurthy, is a professor, and his mother’s name is Mallika. He has an older brother named Akash Manchale. He studied at Seva Bharathi School, Karnataka Government High School, Thirthahalli, Karnataka, and graduated from Tunga Mahavidyalaya Thirthahalli, Karnataka, and Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College, Bengaluru. Diganth holds a Bachelor’s Degree in commerce.
Bio
|Real Name
|Diganth manchale
|Nickname
|Digi
|Profession
|Actor, Model
|Date of Birth
|28 December 1983
|Age (as in 2021)
|38 Years
|Birth Place
|Sagara, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Thirthahalli, Karnataka, India
|Family
|Mother: Mallika Manchale
Father: Krishnamurthy Manchale
Sister : Not Available
Brother: Akash Manchale (Elder)
Wife : Aindrita Ray (m. 2018-Present)
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Address
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Career
Diganth began his acting career in 2006, he played a character by his original name, Diganth, in Kannada’s movie Miss California. His post-2010 career includes successful projects like Manasaare, Pancharangi, Lifeu Ishtene, and Parijatha. He starred in Dev Son of Mudde Gowda by director Indrajith Lankesh in 2012, which received mixed feedback.
He first appeared in Bollywood in Wedding Pullav in 2015. His 2019 release consists of Fortuner. In 2021, he was part of the dramatic action film Yuvarathnaa.
Education Details and More
|School
|Seva Bharathi School, Karnataka
Government High School, Thirthahalli, Karnataka
|College
|Tunga Mahavidyalaya Thirthahalli, Karnataka
Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College, Bengaluru
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Film : Miss California (2006; Kannada)
Film : Kadala Mage (2006; Tulu)
Film : Vaana (2008; Telugu)
Film : Wedding Pullav (2015; Hindi)
|Awards
|SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)- Kannada (2017)
Filmfare Award for Best Actor-Kannada (2018)
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 9″ Feet
|Weight
|75 Kg
|Body Shape
|Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
|Eye Colour
|Brown
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Hobbies
|Gyamming, Travelling and Scuba Driving
Personal Life
Diganth married the actress Anidrita Ray on 12 December 2008, after ten years of relationship.
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Married
|Girlfriends
|Aindrita Ray (Actress)
|Marriage Date
|12 December 2008
|Controversies
|In 2020, Diganth and his wife, taken into custody for consuming drugs. The actor accepted that he used drugs not for recreational purposes but to forget the pain and sorrow he has been through in the last 5 years.
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Social Media Presence
- Diganth Manchale was born and brought up in Karnataka, India. He is originally from Thirthahalli in the Shimoga district of Karnataka.
- He won the SIIMA Award for the Romantic Star of South Indian cinema in 2013.
- In 2015, Diganth was shooting abroad for a film. During a scene where his co-star had to enact throwing something on his face, the scene turned out to be an accident, making him lose sight in one eye forever. After this incident Diganth gone into depression and started consuming drugs.
- He nominated for Filmfare Award for the Best Actor Kannada for Katheyondu Shuruvagide and the Best Supporting Actor for the movie Gaalipata (2009)
- In 2021, He was seen in Lord Ram in mythological series Ramyug of MX player.
