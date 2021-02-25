Digital Gujarat Scholarship 2021: Application form, eligibility and status

S.No. Scholarship name Eligibility 1. Chief Minister Yuva Swavalamban Yojana, Gujarat Students achieving 80 percent in 10th standardTh/ 12Th And gaining admission in the first year of the diploma / degree course. 6 lakhs. 2. Scholarship to Students with Disabilities, Gujarat Students with a disability percentage greater than 40% may apply. Scholarship is applicable for studies from class 1scheduled tribe From 12Th. The annual income of the family should not exceed INR 50,000. The candidate should have obtained at least 40% marks in the previous examination. It is mandatory to give regular satisfactory attendance in the previous session. 3. Post SSC Scholarship for Girls (NTDNT), Gujarat Applicant should be a student and should be studying in class 11Th Up to PhD level. Scholarship is applicable for students of NTDNT category. ४. SSC Scholarship for Boys (NTDNT) Gujarat Students belonging to NTDNT category and studying in class 11Th May apply at PhD level. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 1.50 lakh (for urban areas) and INR 1.20 lakh (for rural areas). 5. SSC Scholarship for Boys (SEBC), Gujarat Applicant must be a boy and study in class 11Th Up to PhD level. Scholarship is applicable for the students of SEBC category. ६. Post SSC Scholarship for Girls (SEBC), Gujarat Applicant should be a student and should be studying in class 11Th Up to PhD level. Scholarship is applicable for the students of SEBC category. … Food bill assistance to SC students SC class students pursuing a medical or engineering program may apply. The annual income of the family should not exceed INR 2.50 lakh. … Food Bill Assistance for Medical / Engineering Students (SEBC), Gujarat SEBC students who follow the medical and engineering program at college-affiliated hostels may apply. The annual income of the family should not exceed INR 2.50 lakhs from all sources. ९. Educational support for NTNDT students to study in self-Miracled college, Gujarat Students belonging to the NTDNT category who are studying in a self-Miracled college can apply. Annual family income should be less than INR 2 lakhs. 10. Higher Secondary Scholarship (Minority), Gujarat The scholarship applies to minority community students studying in class 11Th And 12th. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 1.50 lakh. 1 1. Fellowship Scheme for M.Phil. And PhD Students (SEBC), Gujarat Students belonging to SEBC category and those doing PhD or M.Phil. Course may apply. The annual income of the family should not exceed INR 45,760 from all sources. 12. Swami Vivekananda Stipend Scheme for Technical and Professional Courses (NTDNT), Gujarat Students belonging to NTDNT category and pursuing professional or technical courses can apply. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 1.20 lakh (for rural area) and INR 1.50 lakh (for urban area). 13. Swami Vivekananda Staypend Scheme for Technical and Professional Courses (EBC), Gujarat Students belonging to the EBC category and may pursue a professional or technical course. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 1.20 lakh (for rural area) and INR 1.50 lakh (for urban area). 14. Swami Vivekananda Staypend Scheme for Technical and Professional Courses (Minority), Gujarat Students from a minority community pursuing a professional or technical course may apply. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 1.20 lakh (for rural area) and INR 1.50 lakh (for urban area). 15. Assistant Assistance for Medical, Engineering, Diploma Students (SEBC), Gujarat SEBC candidates studying in medical, engineering and diploma courses can apply. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 2.50 lakh. 14. Higher Education Scheme, Gujarat Students of class 11, 12ThOr colleges pursuing courses in Engineering, Medical, Arts, Ayurveda, Commerce, Science, Law, Post-graduation, Fine Arts, Pharmacy, etc. may apply. Annual family income should be less than INR 2.5 lakh. 1. Scholarship to Scheduled Caste Students for ITI / Vocational Studies, Gujarat Students belonging to SC class and can take a professional or ITI course. The annual income of the family should not exceed INR 47,000 (for rural areas) and INR 68,000 (for urban areas). 1. Post Matric Scholarship for SC Students, Gujarat SC category students can apply. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 2.50 lakh. They should graduate after graduation. Students pursuing their studies through correspondence or distance education can also apply. The student should not be a repeater in the same class more than once. 19. Post Matric Scholarship for ST Students, Gujarat Students belonging to ST class and studying in class 11Th One can apply for post graduation. The annual income of the family should not exceed INR 2.5 lakh. Students pursuing their studies through correspondence or distance education can also apply. The student should not be repeater in the same class more than once. 20. Fellowship Scheme, Gujarat Students belonging to SC / ST / SEBC and other categories studying in class 11Th May apply at postgraduate level. Minimum percentage of marks scored in class 10Th 70%. The annual income of the family should not exceed INR 2.5 lakh. 21. Research Scholarship, Gujarat Postgraduate students who are prepared to pursue PhD research programs in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Zoology and Microbiology can apply. The age of the applicant should not be more than 25 years. The student must pass the BSc and MSc programs. Second grade grades in relevant subjects. 22. Swami Vivekananda Staypend Scheme for ITI Courses, Gujarat Students pursuing ITI (technical, diploma, industrial and vocational) courses can apply. 23. Scholarship for Students of Government Colleges, Gujarat Students studying in the fields of Arts, Science and Commerce in Government College can apply. 26. War Concession Scheme, Gujarat Wards of war martyred soldiers who are studying in government or grant-in-aid institutions can apply for this scheme. 25. EBC Fee Waiver Scheme, Gujarat Students who are currently studying at the undergraduate level may apply. The entire scholarship will be given to the students who have secured more than 60% marks in class 12.Th While students getting less than 60% marks in class 12 will be given half the scholarship.Th. Annual family income should not exceed INR 2.50 lakh. For renewal, the student must obtain a minimum of 50% marks upon graduation. 26. Instrumental Help to SC Students (Medical, Engineering, Diploma Courses), Gujarat SC community students pursuing engineering, medical or diploma courses may apply. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 44,500 from all sources. 2. Matric Scholarship for OBC Students, Gujarat OBC class students study in class 11Th One can apply for post graduation. The annual income of the family from all sources should not exceed INR 1 lakh. 2. Fellowship Scheme for M.Phil. And PhD (SC) student, Gujarat M. SC class students pursuing Phil. OR PhD programs are eligible for this scholarship. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 2 lakhs from all sources. 29. Post Matric Scholarship for ST Girl Students, Gujarat This scheme is applicable for those ST students who are taking regular courses from a recognized university / institute. Annual family income should not exceed INR 2.50 lakh. 30. Dr. Scholarship for students studying at Ambedkar or Indira Gandhi Open University (SEBC), Gujarat SEBC category and Drs. Students studying in Ambedkar or Indira Gandhi Open University can apply. 31. Food Bill Assistance in College Attached Hostel, Gujarat The scheme is applicable to those ST students who are pursuing regular courses in an accredited college. Applicants should have an annual family income of less than INR 2.50 lakhs. 32 Higher Secondary Scholarship (SEBC), Gujarat Students belonging to SEBC category and studying in class 11Th Or 12Th can apply. 33. Medical / Engineering / Diploma course, Assisted Assistance for first year students of Gujarat Students belonging to the ST community can study in the first year of engineering, medical or diploma courses. Annual family income should not exceed INR 2.50 lakh. The scholarship is applicable only for full-time courses from a government recognized college. 34. Special Scholarship for Boys and Girls Students, Gujarat Class 1 studentscheduled tribe From 10Th are eligible to apply. He / she should belong to Valmiki, Hadi, Nadiya, Turi, Senva, Vankar Sadhu, Garo-Garoda, Dalit-Bava, Tirgar / Tirbanda, Turi-Barot, Matang and Thori community. He / she should have at least 70% attendance in the school.