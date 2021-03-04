Digital Life: Virtually tune into these Comic Con conferences in 2021 – TMT Daily

Last year’s conference season was practically scrapped. COVID-19 surprised everyone when the season was about to start and most had to cancel their shows.

Over a short period of time some conferences put together virtual events that might not have had the same excitement and joy, but were usually better than nothing. Zoom panels and spotlights for vendors, which would normally be on the show floor, were usually included in these events. Some allowed you to create a stand-in to get a picture with your favorite actor, instead of which you can buy a short zoom chat with them. (Often in just a few minutes.)

At the moment, the 2021 conventions presuppose a similar convention climate. Many people are canceling and a number are announcing their second virtual iterations. In particular, San Diego Comic Con has joined the bunch. Here are some digital conventions that you should attend from your couch this year.

Sdcc 2021

San diego comic con The ultimate comic convention experience. Sadly, the phenomenon is felt as if the epidemic is still rampant for packed event halls, swings on the show floor and the embrace of beloved actors. The SDCC does not want to be a super-spreader on a large scale, this year it will host a virtual event again.

San Diego Comic Con usually begins on Wednesday with a preview day and then runs at full capacity from Thursday to Sunday. This year, the SDCC will be just three days long. Dates are planned for 23, 24, and 25 July.

In a statement, the convention runners acknowledged that the length of the cuts is due to financial difficulties as they have not been able to run their two biggest events for the second year in a row.

WonderCon

Bole, the same company running SDCC, has removed the in-person WonderCon in 2021 in favor of a digital event. The event, usually held in Anaheim, will be on the Internet. later this month On Friday 26 March and Saturday 27 March.

Virtual Comic Con “is one of the many aspects of great programming, amazing exhibitors, awesome gaming, and making WonderCon a fan-favorite event.”

Funco Virtual Con

Funko pops have become somewhat of a staple in the comic con world. Their booth often requires The appointment Accessible and still longer than the lines. The company is known for their square-headed bubble heads that have black eyes, which somehow still call us “cute”, usually have convention exclusives, but without convention they need is somewhere To sell special releases.

This will actually be Funko’s fifth digital event so that they are very well versed in the process at this point. Unfortunately the lottery to purchase for exclusive releases has already closed, but the event is being held from March 1 to March 5 and is still on our radar.

We are keeping a close watch on everyone Funko pop Social for any giveaways or other events. Funco’s entire website is currently unavailable, the large banner on the main page simply states, “Virtual Con closed for Spring 2021”.

Toronto Comic Arts Festival

This Toronto-based conference will take place from May 8 to May 15. Despite being the second farthest, we have the most details on it.

One is going to be a digital “marketplace”, where virtual attendants visiting the TCAF website can browse through vendors’ wares from the comfort of their kitchen tables, instead of wandering between seemingly endless table displays. (However, we miss those table demonstrations. Do) On top of that, there will be pre-recorded videos that recreate the panel experience with Q&S, lectures and workshops.

If you want to attend this Comic Con, you will have to visit the conference website during the dates in May.

more to come?

As the year progresses we fully expect more incidents to go digital, as it becomes clear that mass mobilization is not yet a viable option.

For now, these are what we are putting on our calendar.

