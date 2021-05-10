LATEST

Digital Yuan Wallet Manufacturer to Use Fingerprint ID Tech – CoinDesk – CoinDesk

China’s Chutian Dragon, a maker of high-end smart cards, plans to make a card-based wallet for the digital yuan with fingerprint identification technology from Norway’s IDEX Biometrics ASA, according to a statement from IDEX on Wednesday.  

But a new wallet that requires its users’ fingerprints could strike a nerve  among those concerned about privacy when using a central bank digital currency. 

Chutian Dragon’s move is one of the many recent efforts from Chinese tech companies to support the mass adoption of the digital yuan. The AliPay-backed online payment services within the digital yuan mobile app have gone live, and all four major commercial banks in China already allow customers to pay for food delivery and online shopping services with their digital yuan apps. 

Beijing-based Chutian has been a longtime provider of smart cards for Chinese government agencies and state-owned enterprises, such as telecom conglomerate China Mobile and UnionPay China. It has made card-based wallets to provide a hardware infrastructure for the digital yuan. 

The collaboration between Chutian Dragon and IDEX is built on top of a license and commercial agreement in 2019, when the companies  jointly developed secure payment cards, according to IDEX’s statement. 

It is unclear whether the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the country’s central bank, was involved in the collaboration. Last month, Chutian said only a small number of digital yuan cards have been made, noting that it hasn’t been able to mass produce the cards yet. 

“There are still a lot of uncertainties in our businesses related to digital yuan, including research and development, production and marketing,” the company said at the time. 

Shares of Shenzhen, China-listed Chutian Dragon have risen more than eight-fold since the company went public in March, reaching $2.7 billion market capitalization. The shares have hit a daily limit of a 10% increase in price in each of the last three days. China mandates that limit.

Chutian Dragon is hardly the only Chinese public tech company that is benefiting from China’s digital yuan push. The stocks of many payment technology startups have soared thanks to the digital yuan initiative.  

The PBOC has introduced “controllable anonymity” for the digital yuan, which means users can make transactions anonymously to certain individuals or entities, but the central bank can still look through the data if the transactions are deemed suspicious or considered illegal. Larger amounts in the digital yuan account could also lead to less privacy. 

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has suggested a digital dollar should be better at protecting privacy than its Chinese counterpart. The Fed, however, hasn’t revealed any technical details on how its digital currency could be more private. 

Some critics contend that the centralized nature of CBDCs means they can’t replace cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in terms of security and privacy. In fact, CBDCs may provide central banks with a more efficient way to collect data from individuals, the critics say. 

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
25
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
23
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top